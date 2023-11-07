Former head football coach Carl Torbush dies from ALS

When was the last time UNC ended a season with just one loss?

You’d have to retreat all the way back to 1997, when Carolina defeated Virginia Tech in the Gator Bowl. That was one of the few good years UNC carried a strong defense, something we aren’t used to nowadays.

Who was the head coach back then? Carl Torbush, who rose from defensive coordinator when current head coach Mack Brown departed for Texas.

Torbush took over for just the Gator Bowl game, then lasted the next three season in Chapel Hill. He led the Tar Heels to a 1998 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl, then failed to make bowl games in 1999 and 2000.

If you remember Torbush, I’ve got some bad news for you. He passed away on Monday, Nov. 6, a week after being diagnosed with ALS.

It’s never easy to live with ALS, a rapidly-moving disease which can quickly take away one’s mobility and most functions.

Upon leaving Carolina, Torbush was later credited with reviving the East Tennessee State University football program. He didn’t find much success in Johnson City, but nonetheless took on the challenge of rebuilding a program from the ground up.

