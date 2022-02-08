Former head coach Ed Orgeron chimes in on the Bryan Harsin-Auburn situation

It seems everyone has an opinion on what is going on in the state of Alabama.

Former head coach Ed Orgeron has been making the rounds to various media outlets after leaving the Tigers football program in November. After defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in comeback fashion, Oregon was officially done heading up the program he led to a national championship in 2019.

He was recently asked about the possibility of going through the head coach reform training program under Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide. In short, Coach O said, “it will never happen.”

Now there is another school in Alabama that has his attention. While on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” in Alabama, he was asked about the Auburn situation with Bryan Harsin.

“When the head coach has total control of his program, I think that’s key,” Ed Oregon said.

“Now, as this comes into play, I don’t know what’s going on at Auburn. But I know this, the NIL, more money is coming into play, the more people who give money, some of them are going to want control.

“I guess some of them want to coach; I don’t know. I don’t know that stuff, but the places I’ve been, I haven’t seen it personally. It hasn’t trickled down to me. I’ve always had great relationships with those guys.”

Former @LSUfootball HC @Coach_EdOrgeron joined @MacandCube to share his thoughts on the power struggle some CFB head coaches face within their programs. pic.twitter.com/vpuw8hK6pH — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) February 8, 2022

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.