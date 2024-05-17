Former Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder reveals driving force behind retirement decision

While Lisa Bluder’s decision to retire shocked many, but it makes sense when you take a step back and digest it.

Bluder just turned 63 and has dedicated her time and energy effort into being a head coach for 24 years. She just experienced the highest of highs with coaching the best player ever and reaching the Final Four each of the previous two years.

Bluder explained her decision at the Polk County I-Club fan event on Tuesday, revealing that family was the driving force in her stepping down.

“It’s an opportunity for Dave (Bluder’s husband) and I to travel while we’re still healthy,” Bluder said. “My son is going to be a senior at Grinnell college next year and I get to see all of his games. I miss so many of my kids’ things and it’s just time for me to be able to give time to them fully.”

“It’s a time-consuming job, it’s nice to be able to breathe a little bit right now and not jump right into workouts that will be starting in a month.”

The program is now in the hands of Jan Jensen, Bluder’s longtime associate head coach.

