Former Hawkeye and current NFL safety Micah Hyde calls Iowa a ‘cheat code’ to the NFL

The Iowa Hawkeyes just received some of the highest praise possible from one of their own currently starting in the NFL. While on the Pat McAfee Show, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was asked about what Iowa did to prepare him to get to the NFL. His answer was clear cut.

“Iowa is an NFL program fresh out of high school. You come in your freshman year with Coach Ferentz and I had Coach Parker as my position coach back then so I saw him all day every day. They get you ready for the NFL,” Hyde said to McAfee.

What Hyde says is no exaggeration. Iowa is becoming one of the premier schools that is continuously sending defensive backs to the NFL that are not only latching onto a team but becoming contributors. Right now, there are 10 former Iowa Hawkeyes safeties or cornerbacks calling NFL teams home.

Dane Belton, Jake Gervase, Matt Hankins, Amani Hooker, Micah Hyde, Desmond King II, Jack Koerner, Greg Mabin, Michael Ojemudia, and Geno Stone are all products of the Hawkeyes’ program.

That is just the list of former Iowa players roaming NFL secondaries. Overall, Iowa has 48 players currently in the NFL. That is good enough for the ninth-most players in the NFL from all colleges.

Hyde went on to provide the best recruiting pitch of all later on in the interview. His statement resonates and the reaction of the show members tell you everything about just how powerful what he said was.

“Going to Iowa was definitely a cheat code and that’s why they produce so many NFL players because Coach Ferentz gets you ready,” Hyde said.

The players in the NFL speak for itself. Their production at Iowa last year speaks for itself as the Hawkeyes led the nation in interceptions with 25. The NFL bloodline is likely to continue with returning All-American Riley Moss looking to become the next Hawkeye to make the jump. The recruiting is showing as Iowa landed five-star safety recruit Xavier Nwankpa.

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to grow their reputation for development. They are now seeing that development turn into consistently winning on the field, a high-powered recruiting tool, and evidence that they will give their guys the best chance to make it to the NFL.

