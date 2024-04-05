Former Hartland hockey all-stater Jed Pietila turns pro in Red Wings organization

Jed Pietila didn’t have much time to grieve Michigan Tech’s season-ending loss to Boston College in the NCAA hockey tournament.

On the day he hoped to be playing for a berth in the Frozen Four, he got a phone call that would change the trajectory of his career.

The Toledo Walleye of the ECHL was offering the 2017 Hartland High School graduate an opportunity to turn pro. The Walleye are affiliated with the Detroit Red Wings and their American Hockey League club in Grand Rapids.

Pietila was still considering a return to Tech for a fifth season, so he had to make a major life decision within a few days.

'MIRACLE': Hartland hockey player survives fiery crash, has all-state season

“Basically, either I’d go back to school for another year for a masters degree or start my pro career,” said Pietila, a defenseman. “I just think it was the right time and right opportunity I was given to start my pro career and run with it.

“Obviously, it takes a little bit of time to wrap your head around the fact your college career’s done. But then once things start coming, you’ve got to be able to move on to hopefully bigger and better.”

Five days after his final college game, Pietila was on the ice in Iowa with his new Toledo teammates. He took part in one morning skate with the Walleye, then was thrown into the lineup.

He had one shot on goal and was plus-1 during a 5-1 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders.

Jed Pietila, a Hartland High School graduate, has signed with Toledo of the ECHL after playing 75 career games at Michigan Tech.

“It’s definitely pretty weird,” said Pietila. “The system is one thing, but just not knowing any of the guys. I knew a couple guys from Michigan, and Trenton Bliss played with me at Michigan Tech. Other than that, it was pretty different just stepping into a team of unknowns.”

Once Pietila committed to Toledo, he drove more than 500 miles from Houghton to Coralville, Iowa, to meet up with his new team. He took a longer route to avoid to brunt of a snowstorm that hit Wisconsin.

The next day, he was playing in his first pro game.

“I kind of got here and stepped right in,” he said. “It kind of takes the nerves out of it.”

Jed Pietila

The Walleye has the second-best record in the 27-team ECHL, winning 44 of 67 games. Toledo will begin the playoffs April 19 at home.

Pietila, 25, played his senior season for Hartland and made the all-state team as a forward. He scored 20 goals and 36 assists in 22 games, missing seven games with a broken jaw.

“He should have a bright future in the game,” Hartland coach Rick Gadwa said at the time.

Following three seasons in the North American Hockey League, Pietila received a scholarship offer from Tech.

He played 75 games for the Huskies, picking up three goals and 27 assists with a plus-18 rating. At Tech, he played with cousins Blake, Chase and Logan Pietila.

“That was awesome playing with Blake, Logan and Chase,” he said. “They’re next-door neighbors and close buddies, as well. That’s hard to beat, something you don’t get very often, especially at such a high level.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on X @BillKhan

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Jed Pietila of Michigan Tech hockey signs with Toledo of ECHL