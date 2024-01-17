Former Harrison defensive coordinator accepts first head coaching job at North Vermillion

WEST LAFAYETTE — Former Harrison defensive coordinator Andrew Rodriguez will now lead his own football program after joining the school in 2019.

Rodriguez, known for his intense demeanor and motivating attitude on the field will now get the opportunity to create his own culture after accepting the head coaching job at North Vermillion High School last Saturday.

Rodriguez leaves Harrison after helping the program reach its first IHSAA Sectional title since 2019 this past season. He previously held assistant coaching stints at Trine University in 2011 and at Olivet College twice from 2012-2015 and 2017-2019 before joining Harrison in 2020. He graduated from South Newton High School.

Harrison allowed less than 10 points in six of 11 games this season while forcing six interceptions under Rodriguez's direction.

Rodriguez expressed gratitude to Harrison head coach Terry Pebbles.

"I can't tell you what he's done for my career helping me out and helping me become a better person and coach, " Rodriguez said about Peebles. "He puts you in situations you may not think about. He makes you think outside the box and it's made me grow."

Rodriguez takes over for Brian Crabtree who had a successful run for Falcons. Crabtree resigned in November.

Crabtree completed 11 winning seasons in 12 years and led North Vermillion to its first and only IHSAA Class 1A state title in 2014. North Vermillion went 108-38 and captured five IHSAA Class 1A sectional titles, three regional titles and two semistate titles.

North Vermillion utilized a wish bone formation style of offense and ran for 2,888 yards for 41 touchdowns with nine different ball carriers. The Falcons also used six different quarterbacks under center and scored 33.5 points per game last year.

Key returners include incoming senior running back and free safety Andrew Botner (511 rushing yards and five touchdowns and10 receptions for 100 yards on offense, 43 tackles and three interceptions on defense).

Rodriguez will start his tenure with a young team with eight seniors set to graduate from last season's team. Among the key losses are quarterback Jerome White (85 of 157 completions for 1,375 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions), leading running back Cody Tryon (1,031 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns on 126 carries) and defensive leader Wyatt Walters (79 tackles, one tackle for loss).

"I hope they're as excited as I am," Rodriguez said. "I know they've had the same head coach for awhile and they've had great success. Coach Crabtree has done an awesome job and I'm excited to be following someone who had been that successful. I'm excited to take over, implement things and get to work."

The leader of North Vermillion football shared what his current players could do to prepare for Friday Night Lights in 2024.

"Be open to change," Rodriguez said. "Be ready to work. Be ready to learn. We are going to do some things on the field and off the field that they've never done before. Do some leadership and organizational stuff. We are going to be efficient and of course weight room. We'll do some things in the weight room that will help as well."

