Former Harpeth Hall swimmer punches her ticket to the Paris Olympics & beats world record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville has a lot to be proud of right now. They have five former swimmers competing at the Olympics trials. In fact, one just earned her spot on Team U.S.A. — and broke a world record in the process.

Gretchen Walsh is making a splash in the world of high-stakes competitive swimming.

“This whole journey has been full of ups and downs. But I’m just really happy to be on such a high right now,” Walsh told reporters after her weekend win in Indianapolis.

Walsh both broke a world record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly and qualified for the Paris Olympics.

“I had a talk with my confidence coach today,” Walsh said. “We were just saying, ‘All I have to do is execute.’ That’s what I have been telling myself this entire time.”

Walsh swims for the University of Virginia and graduated from Harpeth Hall in 2021, where some of her biggest fans are cheering her on.

“We’re so thankful and we’re so grateful that we are connected in some way to her success,” Jess Hill, head of school, said.

Hill added that she got to know Walsh well has her high school advisor.

“Her character is truly as strong as her intellect, as strong as her discipline as an athlete,” Hill said. “She is an incredible person and student.”

Walsh is not the only former Harpeth Hall swimmer currently on swimming’s world stage. Four other graduates are also competing to be on Team U.S.A., including Gretchen’s older sister, Alex Walsh, who won silver at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“At a high level, a high stakes meet, that’s so stressful. It’s nice to have a sibling on the deck there just to give you even a smile or a nod that you got this,” Gretchen Walsh said.

Hill said that Harpeth Hall students are encouraged to think critically, lead confidently and live honorably. Hill believes that is exactly what these five graduates exemplify.

“These are just such wonderful role models for our other students,” Hill said. “We’ll have a great celebration here on campus when the Paris Olympics happen.”

The other Harpeth Hall graduates who qualified for the Olympic trials include Ella Nelson, Alex Massey and Maggie Petty.

