Former Hamilton QB Travis Dixon hired as Huskies' new head football coach

Travis Dixon, quarterback of the Chandler Hamilton football team that won the 2004 state championship, is returning to lead his alma mater's football program as the new head coach.

Dixon's only year as a head coach was last season at Mesa Eastmark, when the Firebirds, coming off a 3A championship season, were promoted by the AIA to the 4A Conference. He led Eastmark to a 9-3 record and a first-round playoff win over Buckeye. Eastmark lost to Yuma Catholic 28-13 in the quarterfinals.

Hamilton was considered the highest-profile coaching job that opened following the 2023 season. Dixon becomes the fifth head coach since the school opened in 1998. The Huskies have won seven state championships, the last in 2012, and appeared in 13 state finals.

Dixon, who also served as an assistant coach at Gilbert Higley before he took over at Eastmark last year, was the quarterback of John Wrenn's last state championship team at Hamilton, a 31-7 win over Glendale Mountain Ridge in 2004. The Mountain Lions were coached at the time by Steve Belles, who took over the Hamilton program from Wrenn in 2006 and led the Huskies to the first of his five state championships.

Dixon replaces Mike Zdebski, who brought the Huskies out of their worst period in the wake of the 2017 hazing scandal to respectability, after leaving Michigan, where he was a Hall of Fame high school coach. After the worst season in Hamilton history, going 3-7 in 2018, Zdebski had Hamilton back, winning nine games in 2019, and eight games in the shortened COVID 2020 season that ended in a heart-breaking defeat to rival Chandler in the Open state championship game.

Hamilton has reached the Open playoff tournament, which takes the top eight teams in the state, in each of the five years of that bracket's existence. This past season, during a 7-4 year, Hamilton gave eventual champion Liberty its toughest in-state competition in a first-round 39-27 Open playoff loss, a game in which Hamilton led in the final quarter.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ex-Hamilton QB Travis Dixon hired as Huskies' new head football coach