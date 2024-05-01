Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner Sues Haas Over Back Pay, Image Use

BSR Agency - Getty Images

A court document filed in North Carolina—Haas F1 Team's base—outlines that Steiner was owed pay from 2021, 2022, and 2023

The suit also alleges that Haas has continued to use Steiner's name and likeness, even after his separation from the team.

Steiner is serving as an ambassador for the third edition of the F1 Miami Grand Prix this week in Florida.

Guenther Steiner became synonymous for his role as Haas Formula 1 team principal, but he is now taking his former employers to court.

Steiner was influential in the creation of Haas’ Formula 1 team and became its team principal from 2016 before departing at the end of 2023. Steiner has remained affiliated with Formula 1 as a sporadic TV pundit and this weekend will be an ambassador for the third edition of the Miami Grand Prix.

In a heavily redacted document from the Mecklenburg (N.C.) County Court, it is outlined that Steiner is owed commissions relating to his third employment period at Haas F1 Team, which ran from 2021 through 2023.

The document states that Haas’ non-renewal of Steiner’s employment agreement constitutes a “termination with cause”, for which Steiner was entitles to “all base salary and other compensation that has been earned through the date of termination.”

Exact figures and terms have been redacted but the document outlines that Steiner was owed sums in January of each year respective to the previous year from 2021, 2022, and 2023, but that this has not been paid.

Steiner is also pursuing Haas as he alleges that the team is continuing to use his name and likeness without authorization.

“Through his lengthy career, Mr. Steiner's notoriety grew within the Formula 1 fanbase and his marketability grew with it,” pointing to the popularity of Steiner following the release of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, with Haas having produced merchandise that features the Italian.

It claims that such exposure through Steiner “was extremely valuable to the upstart racing team, particularly as it looked for additional revenue streams to support itself.”

The terms of Steiner’s employment agreement are not disclosed but the court outlines that any agreement pertaining to use of Steiner’s name and image by Haas concluded at the end of 2023 following his exit.

“Haas F1 continued to use Mr. Steiner's name, image, and likeness in its promotional materials and merchandise that it markets and sells to the public,” says the document.

“Haas F1 has no right to use Mr. Steiner's name, image, and likeness or to exploit them in any form of media after the termination of his employment. Haas F1 has not compensated Mr. Steiner for its unauthorized use of his name, image, and likeness.”