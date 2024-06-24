Former Gunner closes in on 2 records after MOTM Euros display

Former Gunner closes in on 2 records after MOTM Euros display

Former Gunner Granit Xhaka won yet another Player of the Match award for Switzerland on Sunday, putting him close to an all-time record.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY: Granit Xhaka of Switzerland is challenged by Toni Kroos of Germany during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Switzerland and Germany at Frankfurt Arena on June 23, 2024. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was impressive again for Switzerland against Germany on Sunday, receiving the Player of the Match award in the 1-1 draw.

UEFA’s Technical Observer Panel judged that Xhaka was impressive in and out of possession, praising his leadership throughout the game and his strong stats.

The award was Xhaka’s second of the tournament, having also been named Player of the Match against Hungary in Switzerland’s opening game, which puts the 31-year-old on the verge of matching two European Championship records.

Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Switzerland and Germany at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on June 23, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Firstly, no player has ever won more than three Player of the Match awards at a single Euros since the accolade was first introduced at the 1996 tournament.

If Xhaka won one more at Euro 2024, he’d match that record, equalling the likes of Thierry Henry (2000), Andres Iniesta (2012), and Andrea Pirlo (2012).

But more than that, Xhaka has now won five Player of the Match awards in his career, just one shy of Iniesta and Cristiano Ronaldo’s joint-record six.

At 31, Xhaka could still have another tournament to catch up to the pair ahead, even if he doesn’t manage it at Euro 2024. Though Ronaldo is also still active with Portugal and could win more awards of his own.

COLOGNE, GERMANY: Granit Xhaka of Switzerland and Murat Yakin, Head Coach of Switzerland, celebrate after the team’s victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Hungary and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Switzerland had effectively already qualified for the knockout stages before the Germany game, but it wasn’t a mathematical certainty until full time.

Xhaka’s performance almost helped his team to top the group, until Germany’s 92nd-minute equaliser meant they had to settle for second.

Switzerland will now prepare to face Group B’s runner-up in the last-16, with Italy, Albania, and Croatia competing for that runner-up spot on Monday night.