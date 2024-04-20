Former guard Aden Holloway hits the road for Tuscaloosa

The transfer portal has brought about a lot of drama in the short time since the college basketball season has ended. Many big name players and prospects have made decisions to go to other big name schools for their future.

That cycle got even more dramatic on Saturday, when former Auburn guard and McDonald’s All-American Aden Holloway announced his decision to transfer to the University of Alabama.

Holloway spent just one season playing for the Tigers, being in the starting lineup for 26 out of the 35 games this season for head coach Bruce Pearl.

He put up 257 points in his freshman campaign, averaging 7.3 per game. His highest scoring performance came in early December when Auburn took on Indiana, where he dropped 24 on the Hoosiers.

Holloway only shot 31.8% on the year, and in the midst of that came a stretch where he could not find the bottom of the net, including in the first match with the Crimson Tide.

He also averaged 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, so while he was never a huge threat on the boards, he was able to dish the ball to his teammates for scoring opportunities from time to time.

The former five-star prospect entered the transfer portal on April 9, just 18 days after the Tigers fell to Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

He now commits to an Alabama squad that is coming fresh off of its first ever appearance in the Final Four and was the top scoring offense in the nation at 90.1 points per game.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer guard Aden Holloway has committed to Alabama, he tells @On3sports. Holloway is a former McDonald’s All-American and top-20 recruit. https://t.co/Vg3s7tPnKj pic.twitter.com/KrvrIYgQQt — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 20, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire