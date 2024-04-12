Former Gopher scores OT game-winner to get Denver to finals

Tristan Broz admitted that while growing up in Bloomington, he dreamed of moments like he enjoyed Thursday: scoring the winning goal in overtime in the NCAA Frozen Four in his backyard of St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

"That's what every kid dreams of, to do something like that for your team," Broz said, minutes after his goal 11:09 into overtime lifted Denver to a 2-1 victory over Boston University and into the national championship game.

The Pioneers (31-9-3) will face Boston College at 5 p.m. Saturday for the championship. Denver is seeking its record 10th national championship and second in three years.

Broz, who transferred to Denver after spending his freshman season with the Gophers in 2021-22, scored the winner on a rush from the Pioneers zone, taking a pass from defenseman Sean Behrens, racing into Terriers territory with teammate Massimo Rizzo and beating goalie Mathieu Caron to set off a celebration.

"We ran that drill yesterday doing two-on-ones, and a few times I scored," Broz said. "It was just kind of no-look, trying to shoot five-hole. And I kind of blacked out in that moment, and it went in."

The winner was nothing new for Broz, whose goal in double overtime lifted Denver over Massachusetts 2-1 in the Springfield Regional first round. Broz, who graduated from Blake, had six goals and five assists in 36 games during his season with the Gophers.

"I'm really happy for him that he was able to get rewarded, scoring that goal," Denver coach David Carle said. "He's done everything right. This year, he hasn't always had the most opportunity, but he's a total team-first guy."

Broz's winner completed a comeback for Denver, which trailed 1-0 after one period and was held to seven shots on goal through the game's first 33 minutes.

"The margin of error in these one-and-dones is very slim," said Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo, whose team finished 28-10-2. "We made some mistakes that cost us, and there's no tomorrow for us. So, it's a tough tournament, very tough tournament to win."

Matt Davis made 33 saves for Denver, keeping his team in the game when the Terriers controlled play for almost half the game. Caron stopped 27 shots, including a trio of acrobatic, lunging saves.

"Both goaltenders were the teams' two best players tonight," Carle said. "Our guy happened to make one more save than theirs."

BOXSCORE: Denver 2, Boston University 1 (OT)

Boston University took a 1-0 lead on fourth-liner Luke Tuch's shorthanded goal at 7:45 of the first period, pouncing on a Pioneers turnover at the BU blue line and racing in to beat Davis.

The Terriers, though, couldn't build on that lead, which would haunt them in the second period.

BU defenseman Lane Hutson tried to clear the puck behind the net, but Denver forward Miko Matikka intercepted the puck and fed Tristan Lemyre, the extra forward in the lineup, in front of the net. Lemyre beat Caron to tie the score 1-1 at 15:21 on the Pioneers' eighth shot on goal.

Denver seized momentum from there and had four power plays to the Terriers' none. Finally, Broz stepped up and ended the game.

"I came in here, didn't necessarily have the best freshman year [at Minnesota]," Broz said. "But this coaching staff, all the guys in the room, from the moment I got here, just took me into their arms and allowed me to just grow and gain confidence."