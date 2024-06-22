Former Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton signs with Serbian club Spartak Subotica

Jun. 21—Rasir Bolton posted impressive numbers and earned all-league honors during his first professional season in Europe.

The former Gonzaga guard will try to replicate that success with a new club in a new country after signing with Serbia's FK Spartak Subotica, the team announced Thursday.

Bolton's move comes on the heels of a productive rookie season with Antwerp Giants of the BNXT League that's comprised of teams from Belgium and the Netherlands. The guard averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the team while earning All-BNXT first-team honors.

Bolton had 10 games scoring at least 20 points, including a season-high 29 points during a 102-75 win over Okapi Aalstar on Dec. 2. The former GU guard who also had stints at Iowa State and Penn State was the second-leading scorer in the BNXT League behind Tyreke Key, who played at Tennessee and Indiana State.

Antwerp advanced to the third round of the BNXT playoffs before losing 3-1 in a four-game series to Filou Oostende.

Bolton, who was Eurobasket.com's All-Belgian Pro Basketball League Guard of the Year, will be the second foreign player on Spartak Subotica's roster, alongside Montenegrin Danilo Nikolic.