Former GM Mike Mayock donated his Raiders gear to Las Vegas Fire Dept

To be the GM, coach, or player of an NFL team means wearing their gear pretty much every day. Or at least every day you’re at the facility or at any franchise related function. The club offers its employees pretty much free access to Raiders merchandise so they can fill out their wardrobe with it. But what happens with all that stuff when they move on?

Former Raiders GM Mike Mayock appeared on the Dan Patrick Show this weekend where Patrick asked him if he could have all his Raiders gear. But Mayock laughed because he doesn’t have most of it. He donated it. And to a pretty worthy cause.

Former #RAIDERS GM Mike Mayock told the story on the @dpshow of what he did with 90% of his Raiders gear. Any chance he'd want to donate the other 10% to me? #RAIDERNATION pic.twitter.com/YPVTUP7yqc — Harry Ruiz (@harryruiz) March 25, 2022

“I took about 90% of it, before we left Vegas, and I drove down to the local fire station, and I knocked on the door,” said Mayock. “And I didn’t know anybody, I just knocked on the door, and this fireman answered the door, and I said ‘Listen, it might sound silly, but I just got fired as the Raiders GM.’ And I had two huge bags with me, like trash bags, and I said ‘I got all this brand new gear and I think some of you guys might like it, or you can give it to the community, but I don’t need it anymore.’ And the guy looked at me like I was crazy, and he said ‘Well, I think you better meet the chief’. He took me into the chief. And I’m dragging these two big bags of crap in to meet the chief. That’s what I did with my Raider gear.”

Honestly, that’s a pretty brilliant place to go to donate your unwanted gear. Like he said, either the firefighters themselves can use it, or they can donate it to the community. And hopefully, Mayock posed for some pics and signed some autographs for the firefighters while he was there.

Good looking out, Mike, for those who look out for us.