Former Glencoe and Arab football coach Lee Ozmint arrested for obscenity charge involving student

Former Arab High School head football coach Lee Ozmint was arrested for "soliciting obscene material from a student" last Thursday, leading to his resignation on Friday.

Ozmint, a former Glencoe High football coach, stepped down Friday morning with the Arab City Schools board taking his resignation that morning.

Last Thursday, Ozmint was arrested for “while being a school employee distributing or soliciting obscene material to or from a student under the age of 19," according to Arab City Police Chief Shane Washburn. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

GLENCOE: Glencoe soccer's Aiden Cornutt set AHSAA records while building lasting bond with his dad

WEST END: West End football promotes Matt Harris to 'dream job' as head coach of Patriots

Ozmint was charged under Alabama state code 13A-6-82.1 which states it is illegal to either "Distribute or transmit, by any means, obscene matter that depicts sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct to a student," or "solicit a student to transmit, by any means, obscene matter that depicts sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct to any person."

Ozmint had been at Arab since 2019, going 38-18 in six seasons. The Knights are scheduled to kick off the season vs. Albertville on Aug. 22 and will play four more Gadsden-area teams: Sardis, Cherokee County, Guntersville and Boaz.

Ozmint coached at Glencoe High School from 2006-15, amassing a 77-37 record and guiding the program to a state semifinal in 2014. Ozmint is a former Alabama football player, playing for the Crimson Tide under Ray Perkins. He was a lawyer in Tuscaloosa and Gadsden before starting coaching at Gadsden High in 2001, according to the Alabama high school football history site.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him atMDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Former Arab coach arrested arrested on obscenity charge involving student