Former Gibson Southern QB Brady Allen follows Jeff Brohm to Louisville football

Brady Allen has picked his next collegiate home. It has a coaching staff he is very familiar with.

The former Gibson Southern High School quarterback announced his intention to transfer to Louisville on Tuesday. He played in one game last season at Purdue after enrolling early in January 2022. Allen will be a redshirt freshman this fall with four years of eligibility.

He follows former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and offensive coordinator Brian Brohm to Louisville. The coaching staff was a selling point when he originally committed to the Boilermakers.

"I really like the way coach Brohm runs his offense," Allen said in 2020. "He’s very creative. Being around guys who have played the position at a very high level was huge for me. When I was at the Vanderbilt game last year it was awesome to see Elijah Sindelar throw for 500 yards. To realize that could be me someday was really exciting."

Allen originally entered the transfer portal in December when Brohm was hired at Louisville. He withdrew his name two weeks later after the Boilermakers picked Ryan Walters to lead the program. Following spring practice, Allen entered his name again in April.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback graduated from Gibson Southern as one of the top players in state history at the position. Allen finished first in IHSAA history with 149 career passing touchdowns and second with 11,918 yards. He completed nearly 69 percent of his passes for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns as a senior while not throwing an interception until the postseason.

Gibson Southern defeated Brebeuf Jesuit 45-35 to win the Class 3A state championship. Allen finished with 398 yards and five touchdowns in the comeback victory. He was named the 2021 Indiana Mr. Football winner following the season, the second ever recipient from Southwest Indiana.

