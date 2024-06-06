Former Giants WR Sterling Shepard reportedly signing one-year deal with Buccaneers

It appears Sterling Shepard isn’t ready to call it quits just yet.

The former Giants wide receiver has reportedly reached an agreement to continue his career on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Shepard battled numerous injuries during his eight seasons with Big Blue but he quickly established himself as a fan favorite with his sure-hands, grittiness, and tough blocking in the running game.

After his 2021 and 2022 seasons were cut short due to a torn Achilles and then torn ACL, it looked like his time in New York would be coming to an end, however they decided to bring him back on a one-year pact.

The veteran didn't see much playing time during his final season in blue, however, as he only started two of the 15 games he appeared in and was limited to just 10 catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Knowing that it might be the end, Shepard received a nice sendoff from the Big Blue faithful following their Week 17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 31-year-old said afterward that he'd only consider continuing his playing career in the right situation, and it appears he's found that alongside his college quarterback Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.