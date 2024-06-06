Former Giants WR Sterling Shepard signing with Buccaneers

Former New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is not retiring after all.

Although Shepard considered stepping away from the game following the 2023 regular season, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that he will instead sign a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The #Buccaneers have agreed to terms with veteran WR Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal, source says. Following eight seasons with the #Giants, who drafted him in the second round in 2016, Shepard reunites with his former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/ENUmPHSDUM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 6, 2024

In January, Shepard told The Carton Show on FOX Sports that he would need a “perfect situation” in order to return to the field in 2024.

“You’re going to make me say that on here? I just feel like it’s too early for me to answer that right now. You know what I mean? But it’s gotta be a perfect situation for me to come back to the game, to be honest,” Shepard said at the time.

“You know what, it’s been a rough couple of battles with us and the Eagles so, I definitely, if this is the end of my career, what a way to go out.”

A second-round pick of the Giants in the 2016 NFL draft, Shepard appeared in 90 games (74 starts), recording 372 receptions for 4,095 yards and 23 touchdowns.

