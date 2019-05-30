Former Giants WR Odell Beckham missed 'a lot' at Browns OTAs, Freddie Kitchens says

For the first time, it appears the Browns aren't thrilled with Odell Beckham.

First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked Thursday what he wants to see from Beckham next week for the Browns' mandatory minicamp.

"I just want to see him," Kitchens said, according to Cleveland.com.

Asked about what Beckham missed by attending just one of the voluntary OTA sessions, Kitchens said, "A lot -- the offense."

The Cleveland.com report states that the Browns expected Beckham to attend more than one OTA, and it appears Beckham is already ruffling a few feathers less than three months after the Giants sent him to Cleveland in a blockbuster trade.

Beckham's close friend and teammate Jarvis Landry has been hurt, so Baker Mayfield hasn't had either of his top two wide receivers to throw to as the Browns install their offense.