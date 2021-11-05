Former Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. to be released by Browns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Morik
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Odell Beckham Jr. Browns vs. Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. Browns vs. Cowboys

Former Giants superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be released by the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Friday - his 29th birthday.

Beckham was traded from Big Blue to Cleveland on March 12, 2019 in exchange for Jabrill Peppers, a first-round pick (Dexter Lawrence) and a third-rounder (Oshane Ximines).

Beckham because a household name with the Giants after arguably the greatest catch in NFL history in his rookie year, followed by numbers that were near the top of the league in his first few seasons.

In 59 games with the Giants, he racked up 390 catches, 5,476 yards, and 44 touchdowns.

Beckham signed a five-year deal with the Giants before the 2018 season, but was constantly surrounded by controversy - his final blow was when he criticized Eli Manning in an interview on ESPN with rapper Lil Wayne by his side.

In his first season with Cleveland, he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns – in 2020, though, he tore his ACL.

Since his return in Week 3, he has caught just 50 percent of balls thrown his way.

He made more headlines this week when his father posted a video of times Browns QB Baker Mayfield missed a wide-open Beckham. With the Browns, he’s averaging less than four catches and just 54.7 yards per game.

Beckham was excused from Browns practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being released on Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Rodgers’ COVID Status Disrupts ‘State Farm Bowl’ With Mahomes

    Aaron Rodgers throws touchdowns seemingly with ease. But this week he’s throwing State Farm for a loop. The auto insurance company was poised to have Rodgers and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes—two of its most recognizable pitchmen—match up on Sunday night in what many have dubbed the “State Farm Bowl.” Those plans are now off […]

  • 4 players to watch in Rams vs. Titans on Sunday

    Here are four Rams players to watch during Sunday night's showdown with the Titans in Week 9.

  • Browns waive Odell Beckham Jr. after contract restructuring

    The OBJ era in Cleveland is over as the team waives the receiver in the middle of his third year with the team:

  • Off the record comments paint OBJ in a negative light

    While Browns players have been saying the right things on the record, things off the record are starting to paint a different picture. A video breakdown from a former NFL QB from OBJ's Giants days backs up one of the concerns:

  • Podcast: How Patriots are speeding up Mac Jones’ development in-game

    In this week's podcast, we dive into the strange in-game management from Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.

  • Pro Football Focus: Bills’ Jerry Hughes is still very good

    Pro Football Focus: #Bills' Jerry Hughes is still very good:

  • NFL Insider reacts to Jets 45-30 loss to Colts in Week 9 | Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says the New York Jets defense needs to figure it out fast after giving up over 500 yards of offense in New York's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Vacchiano also breaks down the Jets bizarre QB situation after Mike White went out in the first quarter with an injury and the team relying on their third string quarterback Josh Johnson the rest of the way. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.

  • Will the Chargers-Eagles matchup be on in your area?

    Find out if you will get the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles on national television.

  • Browns plan to release Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday

    The key word in this is “plan,” because plans can always change. As Thursday night comes to a conclusion, however, we’re told that the Browns currently plan to release receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday. The move is expected to be accompanied by a revised contract that reduces the team’s obligation to pay Beckham, if [more]

  • Baker Mayfield responds to Odell Beckham Jr. situation: 'If he’s back, we’ll work through it'

    Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. haven't been on the same page in Cleveland.

  • The fallout from Severino injury and Matz to bullpen?

    Andy Martino on the possibility of Steven Matz being moved to the bullpen and the concern in Yankees camp about Luis Severino's injury.

  • Tyrod Taylor thankful to get starting job back after hamstring injury

    Last season, an early season injury led Tyrod Taylor to lose his starting job with the Los Angeles Chargers to a rookie quarterback in Justin Herbert. In 2018, a concussion sustained early in the season opened the door for rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield to take over as the full-time starter with the Cleveland Browns. In [more]

  • Jets vs Colts: Robert Saleh on defensive play, Marcus Maye injury | Jets Post Game

    New York Jets coach Robert Saleh speaks after the team's 45-30 loss to the Colts. Saleh says while Mike White should be okay for Week 10, Marcus Maye's injury 'isn't looking good.' Saleh also addresses the team's horrible defensive performance.

  • Will the playoff push for the Giants continue against the Cardinals?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano looks at the Giants game against the Cardinals as an opportunity for Big Blue to continue their climb towards a playoff spot, especially if Daniel Jones returns under center.

  • Titans not planning to change identity after Derrick Henry injury

    I'd be doing this team a disservice if I jerked the wheel just because of an injury, as great as Derrick is," Titans OC Todd Downing said.

  • Eric Bieniemy: We have to make sure we’re doing all the little things to prevent turnovers

    The Chiefs have a turnover problem. And it’s a big one. Kansas City leads the league with 19 giveaways. Entering Week Nine, that figure led the league by far — the Jets were No. 2 with 15. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a league-leading 10 interceptions and the Chiefs have lost nine fumbles. It’s a stark [more]

  • Keith Hernandez on Francisco Lindor: "It's all up here between the ears' | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez does a break down on the hitting struggles of Francisco Lindor, saying the reasons for his early season struggles are mental and mechanical. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Where will Odell Beckham land?

    If/when the Browns release receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and if/when he clears waivers, Beckham will become a free agent. So where will he land? The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available. Other teams to [more]

  • What's Up, What's Down: Time for Vegas to make Eichel trade?

    A long list of issues for Vegas makes trading for Jack Eichel more intriguing.

  • Giants' Buster Posey is lock for Hall of Fame, Bruce Bochy believes

    Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy believes Buster Posey is headed for Cooperstown.