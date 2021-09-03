Former Giants WR David Patten dies at age 47

Former New York Giants wide receiver David Patten has tragically passed away, reports ESPN. He was 47.

Patten went undrafted out of Western Carolina in 1996 before joining the now-defunct Albany Firebird of the Arena Football League. In 1997, he signed with the Giants as a free agent and would remain with the team through the 1999 season.

Following his time in East Rutherford, Patten had stints with the Cleveland Browns (2000), New England Patriots (2001-2004), Washington Football Team (2005-2006) and New Orleans Saints (2007-2008) before closing out his career with additional stays in Cleveland (2009) and New England (2010).

After retiring from the NFL, Patten returned to Western Carolina to complete his degree in social work. He also served as an assistant coach for the program.

In 147 career games (73 starts), Patten hauled in 324 receptions for 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was also a prolific return man, gaining an additional 2,273 yards and scoring one touchdown on 111 kickoff returns.

Over his three-year Giants career, Patten appeared in 44 games (three starts), recording 33 receptions for 460 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 1,724 yards and one touchdown as a returner.

Patten won three Super Bowl titles during his time with the Patriots.

Once a Giant, always a Giant.