Former Giants wideout Kadarius Toney drops multiple passes in Chiefs' loss to Lions

Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney, the former first-round draft pick of the Giants, made a number of crucial drops in the Chiefs’ loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Toney, who was traded to Kansas City last season for a third-round and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, dropped three passes Thursday, all crucial in their own right.

The first happened with the Chiefs ahead 14-7 and driving down the field in the third quarter. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an on-the-run pass to Toney who had separation from his defender. Mahomes hit Toney on the hands, but the 24-year-old bobbled the pass and allowed Lions safety Brian Branch to pick it out of the air and take it back for a touchdown.

Toney’s second drop occurred in the third as well. With the score tied at 14, Mahomes looked for Toney up the middle but another wideout crossed at the same time, which could have distracted the former Giant. Despite that, the ball hit Toney’s hands and it was dropped. The Chiefs had to settle for a field goal.

In the fourth quarter, on the Chiefs’ final drive and Kansas City down 21-20, Mahomes looked for Toney on a deep route to the right side. Toney was open and he simply dropped it. Kansas City wound up turning the ball over on downs and fell to 0-1 on the season.

There were four drops by Kansas City on Thursday, the second-most in a game with Mahomes as the starting quarterback.

It’s been a contentious relationship between Toney and the Giants fans since the trade. When the deal was made last October, the Alabama native took the high road and thanked the team that drafted him.

“I was kind of shocked, but I'm always thankful for the opportunity,” Toney said at the time. “I know the business side of it. I wasn’t too hard on it. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to develop here.”

Toney would go on to play seven games with the Chiefs last season, catching 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He would also catch a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Then the summer arrived. Toney would go on Instagram and post a NSFW video trashing Giants GM Joe Schoen and the New York fans, days after posting a video of him wearing his Super Bowl ring on his middle finger.

"I got the Super Bowl ring coming through this finger right here,” he said. “For everybody in New York right here. Aye this for everybody in New York right here. It's gonna be right here though."

In two seasons with the Giants, Toney played 12 games and caught 41 passes for 420 yards and no touchdowns.

The Giants would trade the third-round pick in the Toney trade for tight end Darren Waller and drafted cornerback Tre Hawkins III with the No. 209 pick who is set to start in the team's season opener.



