Former Giants TE Kyle Rudolph shares thoughts on Daniel Jones, teams plan in 2024 NFL Draft

We’re exactly one month away from the 2024 NFL Draft and there’s still plenty of debate about what the Giants should do with the sixth overall pick.

Experts have Big Blue targeting a playmaker on the outside such as LSU’s Malik Nabers in their latest mock drafts while other rumors have connected them to the top quarterbacks, particularly Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

Head coach Brian Daboll recently backed Daniel Jones as "the guy" moving forward but it’s looking more and more like they remain open to drafting his potential replacement in the early rounds.

There certainly will be plenty of back-and-forth both inside and outside the organization right up until they are on the clock on April 25 in Detroit.

12-year NFL veteran and former Big Blue tight end Kyle Rudolph made his stance clear on which direction the organization should take during an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Monday afternoon.

“Let’s stop messing around,” Rudolph said. “I give the Giants credit, they’ve tried to bolster the offensive line with first-round picks and in free agency, but it hasn’t worked as well as they hoped. Can we get the guy a No. 1 wide receiver, please?”

Fans and media have quickly turned on Jones because of his injury history and inconsistent play.

After signing a massive contract extension last offseason, the Duke product threw for 909 yards and just two touchdowns while turning the ball over ten times across six games behind a makeshift offensive line before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

While there's no denying Jones has struggled at times during his tenure with Big Blue, Rudolph feels it’s not right to judge him due to the lack of a top-tier weapon over that span.



“How can you judge someone who has played in the NFL for five years now and he’s never had a No. 1 wide receiver? What quarterback goes five years without being given a No. 1 wide receiver?" he said.

"John Mara said it before last season, we’ve done everything to screw this kid up. It’s like okay let’s stop doing everything to screw him up and maybe go get a game-changing wide receiver for him."

While some are ready to give up on the 26-year-old, his former tight end still believes in him with a weapon like Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze added to his arsenal.



"I like DJ," Rudolph said. "I think he is super talented. I think he has the ability to be a Josh Allen type quarterback. He has the athletic ability to run the football and he has an adequately strong arm to make every throw."