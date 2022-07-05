Former Giants scout leaves USFL for role with Steelers

Former New York Giants scout Chris Watts is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers scouting department after a brief stint in the USFL.

Neil Stratton of Inside the League was the first to report the news.

Congratulations to former #Giants scout Chris Watts (@Cdub_79), who has left his post w/the @USFLMaulers to join the #Steelers as a college scout. Here he is talking to aspiring #NFL scouts in the CGSU program as a speaker at the @CGSAllStar in January. pic.twitter.com/6FNtZ75JgK — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) July 4, 2022

Watts joined the USFL, working with the Pittsburgh Maulers, after his tenure with the Giants ended during the 2021 offseason. He joined the Giants in 2005 as a training camp intern before eventually rising up the ranks as the southwest area scout for five years.

Watts was one of the few left from the Jerry Reese era and now rejoins the NFL scouting world as a part of the new regime in Pittsburgh.

Related

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson named 'deep fantasy sleeper' Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux selects NFL Network's Tuesday schedule How fullbacks are valued (and devalued) in today's NFL

List

List of Giants players heading into the final year of their contracts in 2022