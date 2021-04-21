Former Giants RB Wayne Gallman signs with 49ers

Running back Wayne Gallman, who was apparently not part of the New York Giants’ future plans, has signed a one-year free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have signed former Giants RB Wayne Gallman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 21, 2021

Gallman was a fourth round pick of the Giants out of Clemson back in 2017 and had an up-and-down ride in Blue, seeing significant playing time as a rookie under head coach Ben McAdoo but then falling out of favor under Pat Shurmur’s staff the next two seasons.

Last year, the Giants turned to Gallman after star running back Saquon Barkley was lost for the season in Week 2 with a torn ACL. Gallman rushed for 682 yards and six touchdowns while catching 21 passes.

The Giants are expecting Barkley to make a full recovery and be their bell-cow back again this season. They also added journeyman Devontae Booker to the roster in free agency.

Details of Gallman’s deal with San Francisco are still forthcoming.

