Former Giants QB Kurt Warner recalls being benched for rookie Eli Manning: 'I’d have to say it worked out pretty well'

One of the biggest stories around the NFL heading into Week 7 is the Brian Flores’ decision to name rookie first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback.

The Dolphins hold a 3-3 record through six weeks, and now-former starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has a 95.0 QB rating with 12 total touchdowns and a 70.1 completion percentage.

But after Flores elected to bring Tagovailoa in during the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 24-0 shutout over the Jets, the head coach has decided to fully commit to handing the reins of the offense to the 22-year-old.

But seeing a veteran quarterback replaced by the hopeful next face of the franchise is a storyline Giants fans should find familiar. After starting off 5-4 in 2004, Tom Coughlin decided to turn things over to Eli Manning, and two Super Bowl MVPs later, the rest, as they say, is history.

The move didn’t pay off right away, as Manning went 1-6 as a starter and the Giants finished the year 6-10, but in the long run, it was definitely the right call.

On Tuesday, Manning tweeted about passing the torch to Manning, saying that while it wasn’t what he wanted personally, he knew the Giants had to make the move.

“I know what my man #FitzMagic is feeling, in 04 w/ NYG we were playoff team after 9 games (& i wasn’t playing as well as Fitz) when they moved 2 @EliManning - sucked 4 me - but I knew it wasn’t about that season but the future & I’d have to say it worked out pretty well 4 Gmen!,” Warner tweeted.

Through his first nine starts with the Giants in 2004, Warner threw for 1,927 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions, but he was also sacked 39 times and lost four fumbles. The Hall of Famer left the Giants after one season and went on to have five strong seasons with the Cardinals, including a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2008 season.

Time will tell whether or not the move works out for Miami, but Dolphins fans would certainly be happy if Tagovailoa’s career went down a similar path to Manning’s illustrious career with the Giants.