Former Giants OL Korey Cunningham dead at 28

Former New York Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham was found dead in his Clifton, New Jersey home on Thursday afternoon.

RLS Media is reporting that the 28-year-old Cunningham’s death was “self-inflicted.”

RLS Media was informed by law enforcement sources that Cunningham’s death was self-inflicted. Cunningham, aside from his NFL career, was also known for his entrepreneurial efforts, being the registered agent for K5 LOGISTICS LLC, a New Jersey-based company he filed on November 2, 2023 our research team found out.

Cunningham, who stood 6-foot-6 and weighed in at 311 pounds, began his pro football career as a seventh-round selection of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL draft.

He played just one season in Arizona moving on to New England from 2019-2021. In 2022, Cunningham joined the Giants but was released in August of 2023. He did not play in the NFL last season.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates,” the Giants said in a statement.

Cunningham appeared in a total of 31 NFL games, starting six.

