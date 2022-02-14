Former Giants Odell Beckham Jr., Eli Apple play big roles in Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win

Eli Apple scored on by Cooper Kupp Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI and two former Giants were a big part of the game.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finally got his ring as a part of the Rams. Although Beckham Jr. was there to celebrate with his teammates, he was a non-factor in the second half after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter that took him out of the game.

When he went down, it was obvious the Rams' offense was looking for answers. When Beckham Jr. was on the field, the team scored 13 points and netted 158 yards. After his injury, the Rams could only muster 10 points and 153 yards.

In that first half, Beckham Jr. made his presence felt early in the game by scoring the game’s first points after catching a 17-yard pass from Matthew Stafford.

Beckham Jr.'s day would end with two receptions for 52 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

The 29-year-old wideout, who played with the Giants from 2014-2018, always wanted to play for a championship-contender and made his way to LA after agreeing to a trade from the Cleveland Browns in November. In 12 games with the Rams, including the playoffs, OBJ scored seven touchdowns.



On the other side of the ball, Bengals CB Eli Apple -- who played with the Giants from 2016-2018 -- was a big part of the final drive for the Rams. Apple had five tackles in the game, but NFL fans will remember how eventual Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown against him.

The Rams were on the 1-yard line when Stafford threw an out route towards Kupp who made a quick turn to catch the pass in front of Apple.







Both Apple and Beckham Jr. are now free agents and it’s yet to be seen whether either will return to their respective teams, but with both players younger than 30 they have a lot of football left in them.

Super Bowl LVI will be remembered for a lot of things, and former Giants being involved with the first and last touchdowns of the game will be one of them.