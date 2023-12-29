Former Giants manager Baker eyeing return to organization originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A familiar face could return to the Giants organization in 2024, in what has been a common theme this offseason.

After hiring Bay Area native and former Giants catcher Bob Melvin as the next manager, San Francisco brought back former outfielder Pat Burrell as the hitting coach and former third baseman Matt Williams as the third base coach.

Former Giants manager Dusty Baker joined 95.7 The Game's Jason Dumas and F.P. Santangelo on "Willard & Dibs" Friday, where he discussed his retirement after stepping down as Houston Astros manager after the 2023 MLB season and shared that he's had conversations with Giants CEO Larry Baer about a possible return to the organization in some capacity.

"I'm also actually talking to the Giants," Baker told Dumas and Santangelo. "I talked to Larry Baer the other day about the possibility of maybe even joining them and so we just have to see how things work out for all of us."

"They're preliminary talks. Like I said, I talked to Larry. I'm awaiting to talk to Farhan [Zaidi]. They do have a team here in Sacramento where I am, the River Cats team ... We'll see if we can work things out family-wise and time-wise and all kinds of ways. Like I said, we're just having preliminary talks. We'll see how things work out."

It remains to be seen what role Baker could have with the Giants, but the mention of the organization's Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, could hint at the possibility of a role at the minor-league level.

Baker, a former outfielder, played for the Giants for one season in 1984 and managed the team for 10 seasons from 1993-2002.

The Northern California native is beloved by Giants fans and a return to the organization, in whatever capacity, would be welcomed with open arms.

