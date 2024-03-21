Former Giants LB Jihad Ward signs with Vikings

Former New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward became an unrestricted free agent in 2024, and after exploring his options has decided to leave New York for an equally cold climate with the Minnesota Vikings.

The #Vikings have signed edge Jihad Ward and agreed to terms with LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, per source. More defensive assistance. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 20, 2024

Ward joined the Giants in 2022 and has been in the NFL since 2016. The veteran linebacker never stays with one team for more than two years, so it’s unsurprising that he left the Big Apple.

While suiting up in blue, Ward recorded 67 tackles (44 solo), eight sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and 2.5 stuffs.

The loss of Ward, while not a huge impact statistically, still hurts the locker room because he’s a beloved veteran. However, this will help their case in the compensatory draft pick arena come next year.

And considering how much work the Giants still have to do, those picks are huge for the future of the team.

