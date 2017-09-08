Former Giants kicker Josh Brown suspended again by NFL, for six games

In a bit of curious timing, the NFL suspended former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown for six additional games.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the story on Friday. Also on Friday, a federal court is expected to rule on a temporary restraining order filed for by the NFLPA on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, which could put his six-game suspension on hold. The NFL told ESPN the timing of Brown’s suspension had nothing to do with Elliott’s case.

Brown was suspended one game last season, a light punishment given that Brown had been accused multiple times of domestic abuse against his wife. This offseason Brown denied ever hitting his wife.

“We reopened the investigation based on new info,” the league said in a text to ESPN. “Concluded there was a violation of our personal conduct policy and imposed 6 game suspension which he accepted without appeal.”

The suspension is probably meaningless, because it doesn’t seem like Brown will play again. Brown was cut last October by the Giants as criticism of the team and the league mounted. He wasn’t signed again and didn’t get signed this offseason. He’s 38 years old and while he made 91.7 percent of his field goals with the Giants over four seasons, the suspension probably seals any small chance he had of getting another NFL job.

And apparently it’s just an amazing coincidence this all came down as the NFL finds itself in a battle with Elliott over his domestic violence case.

