Former Giants kicker Brown suspended for six more games

(The Sports Xchange) - The NFL has suspended former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown for another six games for violating the personal conduct policy due to domestic violence accusations.

The league confirmed the additional punishment in a statement on Friday.

The new ban is mostly a procedural move since the 38-year-old Brown hasn't kicked in the NFL since the Giants released him last October.

Brown served a one-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season after domestic violence allegations were made by his then wife. He accepted the additional ban following further investigation by the NFL.

"Following a comprehensive investigation, which included a review of the documents and interviews with Brown and several other people, the league concluded there was a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy that warranted a six-game suspension," the NFL statement said.

Brown was placed on the exempt list in October when the NFL decided it wished to further investigate his May 22, 2015, arrest in Woodinville, Washington, on suspicion of domestic assault in the fourth degree. The Giants took it a step further by cutting ties with Brown just four days later on Oct. 25.

Charges were never filed in the case, but documents were released last October related to Brown's arrest. The letters, emails and journals contained admissions by Brown that he had physically, verbally and emotionally abused his wife.

Brown told "Good Morning America" in February that he never hit Molly Brown, his now ex-wife.

"I mean, I had put my hands on her. I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage," Brown said during the interview. "I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things."

Brown also released a statement in which he apologized for his actions. He said he was getting help for his troubles and denied his ex-wife's accusations of the more than 20 physical incidents.

