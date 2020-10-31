Former Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas suspended 4 games; report

Former Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was suspended for four games by the NFL for a personal conduct violation, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rosas was charged with three misdemeanors stemming from a hit-and-run he was allegedly involved with in June.

Rosas knocked 82.7 percent of his field goals as a Giant, and 91.5 percent of his point-after attempts. Rosas signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in September and appeared in their Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he knocked four of five field goals.

Rosas was placed back onto the Jags' practice squad on Oct. 5 and was released on Friday.