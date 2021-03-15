Former Giants G Kevin Zeitler finds new team quickly, agrees to deal with Ravens

Kevin Zeitler sits on bench during Giants game

Kevin Zeitler wasn't a free agent for long, as he agreed to a new, multi-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens following his release from the Giants last week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Zeitler agreed to terms on a three-year pact worth $22 million with $16 million fully guaranteed. It was a move the Ravens wanted to make immediately to bolster their line after Zeitler had a solid season.

The Giants cut Zeitler to save themselves $12 million in cap space given his $14.5 million hit he would've been if he stayed on the books. The veteran right guard was easily the team's best lineman in 2020, and his Pro Football Focus grade proved it among the starting group.

But, because the Giants were over the $182.5 cap number for this upcoming season, necessary cap casualties had to be made and he was always top of the list. Golden Tate was let go as was David Mayo to save some more cash, with additional moves likely coming down the road.

Now Zeitler goes from the 6-10 Giants to a Baltimore squad that is a Super Bowl contender every year with a solid defense and one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, Lamar Jackson, leading the offense.

Meanwhile, the Giants will have to entrust G Shane Lemiuex to fill in Zeitler's void, or find someone new via free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft.