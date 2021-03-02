Former Giants defensive tackle John Mendenhall has died. He was 72.

According to the Giants, Mendenhall passed on Friday, following a lengthy illness. Mendenhall’s family made the announcement on Monday.

Mendenhall, a 1972 third-round draft choice from Grambling, started all 14 games in his first year and was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie Team. He spent eight years with the Giants and one with the Lions.

For his career, Mendenhall appeared in 116 games, with 110 starts.

“I was very saddened to hear of his passing and called a lot of guys to let them know,” former Giants defensive lineman George Martin told the team’s officials website. “He helped break me into the league. In very definitive terms, he had a profound impact on me and many others the way he played the game.”

We extend our condolences to Mendenhall’s family, friends, and teammates.

Former Giants defensive tackle John Mendenhall dies at 72 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk