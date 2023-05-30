Former Giants defensive assistant Bill McGovern dies at 60 following battle with cancer

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Giants linebackers coach Bill McGovern before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bill McGovern, an assistant coach with the Giants from 2016-19, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 60 following a battle with cancer.

McGovern had been serving as UCLA’s director of football administration since February after previously serving as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2022, and the university announced his death.

A native of Oradell, N.J., McGovern had an extensive coaching career at both the collegiate and pro levels, coaching in the NFL with Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-15, the Giants from 2016-19, and the Chicago Bears in 2021.

With the Giants, McGovern served as the team’s linebackers coach for three seasons before shifting to coaching the team’s inside linebackers in 2019.