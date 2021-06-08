Former Giants coach Jim Fassel dies at 71 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former NFL head coach Jim Fassel has died at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack on Monday, his son, John, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

Fassel was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 1972 NFL Draft but made his mark as a coach rather than a player. After bouncing around the WFL, USFL and NCAA for a number of years, Fassel broke into the NFL on the sidelines as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the New York Giants in 1991.

Fassel then went on to spend time as an assistant coach with the Broncos, Raiders and Cardinals before becoming the Giants head coach in 1997. It was there that he cemented his legacy.

Named the NFL Coach of the Year for the 1997 season, Fassel put together a 58-53-1 record with New York while leading the team to the playoffs three times. That included a trip to the Super Bowl in 2000, where the team fell to the Baltimore Ravens.

Following his time with the Giants, Fassel spent three years working on the offensive side of the ball with the Ravens and then coached the UFL's Las Vegas Locomotives from 2009-2012.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement following the news.