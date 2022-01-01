Former Giants coach Dan Reeves dead at 77

Former Giants head coach Dan Reeves points

Former Giants head coach Dan Reeves passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday morning.

He coached the Giants from 1993-1996, going 31-33 over four seasons in New York. Reeves was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 1993, following an 11-5 season with a playoff victory.

Following his collegiate days at South Carolina, Reeves went undrafted and played running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-1972. He rushed for 1,990 yards with 25 touchdowns plus 129 receptions for 1,693 with 17 touchdowns, and helped the team win Super Bowl VI.

His family released a statement on his passing to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo:

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined."

He served as an assistant coach for the Cowboys following his retirement, and stayed with the team until 1980. Reeves became the head coach for the Denver Broncos from 1981-1992, leading them to three Super Bowl appearances with John Elway at quarterback.

Following his tenure as head coach of the Giants, Reeves went on to coach the Atlanta Falcons from 1997-2003. He led "Dirty Birds" to a 14-2 record in 1998, and won the NFC title before falling to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII. He earned his second AP NFL Coach of the Year honor for the 1998 season.

Reeves finished his coaching career with a 190-165-2 record (.550 win percentage) and went 11-9 in the postseason over 23 seasons.