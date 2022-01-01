Former Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

Former New York Giants head coach Dan Reeves has died at the age of 77. His family announced the passing in a statement through NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined,” the statement read.

Reeves was hired by the Giants prior to the 1993 season and led the team to an 11-5 record, which remains the best-ever record for a first-year head coach in franchise history. It also won him the AP Coach of the Year Award.

In 1994, Reeve’s Giants finished at 9-7. They continued to slide in 1995 and 1996, finishing with records of 5-11 and 6-10, respectively.

The Giants fired Reeves at the conclusion of the ’96 season.

In addition to his time with the Giants, Reeves served as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 1981-1992 and the Atlanta Falcons from 1997-2003. He was also an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys in 1972 and from 1974-1980.

Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls during his legendary career, winning two as a member of the Cowboys. He also led the Broncos to three Super Bowls but lost each, including to the Giants in 1986.

In 1998 as head coach of the Falcons, Reeves won his second AP Coach of the Year Award.

Reeves was indicted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2014.

The Professional Football Researchers Association named Reeves to the PFRA Hall of Very Good Class of 2017.

Once a Giant, Always a Giant.

