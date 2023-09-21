Former Giant Victor Cruz compares rookie WR Jalin Hyatt to one of NFL’s best

Aug 18, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (84) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the Giants traded up into the third-round of this year’s draft to select wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, there’s been loads of hype surrounding the talented rookie.

During his brief time with Big Blue in training camp and preseason action, Hyatt has been out to show that he’s more than just the speedster he was used as in college at Tennessee.

After being held without a catch in his NFL debut against the talented Dallas Cowboys defense, he broke out in a big way in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Giants offense looking flat and in need of a spark, Hyatt told quarterback Daniel Jones to throw his way, and after he broke free from the defense the two connected 58 yards down the field for Big Blue’s first big play of the game.



He made another huge 31-yard reception later in the second-half, going up against a defender and high-pointing the ball to make a contested catch, ultimately leading to more points on the board.



While he only made those two catches on the day, they both proved to be momentum turners in what ended up as a historic 31-28 come from behind Giants win.

Since then, the Hyatt hype has only continued to grow. He recently drew some high very praise from former Giants legend Victor Cruz, who compared him to one of the best receivers in the game.

"He reminds me of Justin Jefferson in his abilities," Cruz told Matt Lombardo of Fanbuzz. “He's lengthy, long, fast and has a huge catch radius. He can catch a lot of different type of balls in the air, he can go get it."

Cruz worked his way up from being an undrafted free agent to a Super Bowl champ and one of the more reliable weapons for Eli Manning over his six-year NFL career, so he certainly knows what it takes to be successful in this league.

While Hyatt still has some work to do, he likes the potential and upside he offers Brian Daboll and Big Blue moving forward.

"There's always a maturation process to understanding the game, easing him into the game, but I think he's going to be a really good player for the Giants for years to come," he added.

After his breakout performance, Hyatt's role figures to only keep trending upward, perhaps that'll begin on Thursday Night Football against the talented San Francisco 49ers defense.

