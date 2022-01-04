Former Giant Ryan Clark rips Joe Judge for peddling 'faith and hope' without results

Joe Judge with pen in hat wearing blue jacket and sweatshirt

Add former Giant and current ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark to the list of people taking shots at head coach Joe Judge.

Judge’s 11-minute diatribe is still a hot topic, as he tried to give a different perspective to fans about Big Blue's situation after embarrassing effort against the Chicago Bears (minus-10 net passing yards is a new NFL record, by the way).

But what Judge was trying to tell reporters postgame was stuff behind the scenes and not what’s on tape. However, Clark thinks that’s not the way the NFL works. Results matter.

“This team doesn’t quit, you gotta make sure this team is bought in, and we don’t have golf clubs in front of our locker,” Clark said when referencing what Judge was saying in his long speech after the 29-3 defeat. “What he’s saying is to the Mara family, to the New York Giants fans and to the players is ‘I don’t want you to judge me off of the stuff that you’re supposed to judge coaches on.’ That’s the team progressing, that’s the team winning football games, and that’s a team getting better. ‘Because I’ve done none of those things. The things I want you to judge me on are things that you cannot measure.’

“'Don’t judge me on the things you can see. Judge me on the things you cannot. I want you to judge me on faith and hope and wishes and dreams because what you’re seeing on film is not enough to keep my job.'”

Clark also didn’t like some other points Judge touched on, including players reaching out to let him know that they’re bought in. During his NFL experience as a safety for three different teams, mostly the Pittsburgh Steelers, Clark said that just doesn’t happen.

“During the season, guys don’t run in there [like] ‘Hey coach, I know we’re worried about this week but I just want to let you know about my allegiance to this team and I just have to be a free agent here,’" Clark explained. “That doesn’t happen. ‘I just want to be back here.’ That just doesn’t happen.

"Because you know what happens? They’re looking to get the most money. So if the New York Giants are going to offer them the most money and the best opportunity to continue their career, then they’ll be back. These aren’t things you talk about right now, because if I am playing for Timmy Toughnuts and he is saying that we’re focusing on Sunday, why in the hell would I walk in there and talk about March?”

Clark added that if Judge really is getting those phone calls, he shouldn’t even pick them up.

As SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported last month, the expectation is co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch will keep Judge as head coach in 2022.