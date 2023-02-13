Former Giant Kadarius Toney scores touchdown in Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over Eagles

ansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium / Michael Chow - The Republic - USA TODAY Sports

The Giants may not have reached Super Bowl LVII, but they still found a way to impact the game. Former Big Blue receiver Kadarius Toney made his presence felt in a big way in the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Eagles.

Toney was held pretty quiet in the first half, playing just one snap. He finally made his mark when he was given a chance in the final frame.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs lined up for third-and-goal from the five yard line. Andy Reid dialed up a terrific play, and Toney ended up wide open for a touchdown, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

A few plays later, after the Kansas City defense came up with a huge stop, Toney put his playmaking abilities on display again. He broke numerous tackles en route to a 65-yard punt return, the longest in Super Bowl history, setting up the Chiefs with first-and-goal at the five.



After the Eagles evened things up with a Jalen Hurts touchdown run and two-point conversion, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs drove down the field and Harrison Butker kicked a 25-yard field goal to secure the win.

Following the thrilling victory, Toney thanked the Chiefs organization for giving him a chance.

"Right now I'm just grateful man. You know, thankful for the organization for really accepting me and letting me be the player I can be."

Toney's teammate, JuJu Smith Schuster, had nothing but good things to say about the former first-round pick postgame.

"I don't know what the Giants was doing with KT, but he's a dog. Brett Veach and Andy Reid, they know how to pick and choose who to go get for this team."

Toney had been relatively quiet with the Chiefs since being acquired from Big Blue ahead of the trade deadline. His battles with the injury bug continued and he made just 14 catches for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns in seven games.

Toney picked up numerous injuries in the AFC Championship win over the Bengals, and was forced to miss practice earlier in the week. However, he was able to get back out there, and came through for his team on the biggest stage.

Another former Giants receiver took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Toney’s breakout performance.