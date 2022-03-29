Former Giant Jabrill Peppers signs deal with Patriots

Jabrill Peppers solo blue jersey 2020

Jabrill Peppers will be wearing blue, red, and white next season, but a different shade of blue.

It'll be navy as he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots in free agency, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants, it seemed, were never interested in bringing back Peppers even after letting Logan Ryan go. He is coming off a torn ACL from last season, though he is expected to be ready for training camp.

But Giants fans won't forget the impact that Peppers made on the field and in the locker room over the past three seasons. The New Jersey native felt right at home as he was used all over the field, especially at the line of scrimmage.

He totaled 196 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions with one pick six, 17 passes defended, 15 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

A natural leader, Peppers will be a welcome addition to Bill Belichick's squad, especially if he can stay healthy.

On the roster now, the Giants have Xavier McKinney running the show in the safety department alongside Julian Love.