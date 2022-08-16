Former Giant Darin Ruf achieves odd Mets stat as pitcher in loss to Braves

Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race.

They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.

With the Mets trailing 13-1 to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, New York manager Buck Showalter decided to use Ruf as a pitcher to save an inning or two for his bullpen.

Surprisingly, Ruf held his own over two innings and actually accomplished something no other Mets player had ever done.

Darin Ruf just became the first Mets position player in history to throw multiple scoreless innings in a single game.



Ruf's line: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 14 pitches, 10 strikes. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 16, 2022

What was the key to silencing the powerful Braves lineup?

"Throw 55 to 60 miles per hour," Ruf told reporters after the game. "Yeah, I mean, you never want to pitch as a position player but you understand it sometimes. Over 162 games, the possibility is real."

ðŸŽ¥ Darin Ruf on his two-inning pitching performance to save the Mets' bullpen: pic.twitter.com/QhpeyzWpk0 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 16, 2022

Ruf's pitching appearance on Monday wasn't the first of his career.

Last season, he pitched the ninth inning of the Giants' 11-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on May 9 at Oracle Park. He allowed three hits and two earned runs in that outing.

With his two scoreless innings against the Braves, Ruf lowered his career ERA from 18.00 to 6.00.

Now the Mets know if they need a shutdown inning down the stretch, they can turn to Ruf.

