Former Giant comes to the defense of Daniel Jones

Whether or not fans had high expectations for the New York Giants this year, at the very least they wanted to see improvement, especially at the quarterback position.

We’ve known for a while that Daniel Jones can sling it, but through three weeks of the 2020 season, the second-year quarterback has left plenty to be desired on the field.

In fact, many fans are already starting to turn against Jones and have become tired of hearing about the need to improve and not seeing it not translate to the field.

Because Jones took over for one of the best and most well-liked quarterbacks in franchise history, the comparisons between Eli Manning and Jones will follow Jones throughout his career. But it was one of Manning’s former teammates who took to Twitter to defend Jones following Sunday’s loss:

This is a pretty important point. Eli took over a team that was looking like a contender just two years earlier, and was four years removed from a Super Bowl. Daniel Jones took over a rebuilding team that had been drafting poorly for a decade. The surrounding cast matters. https://t.co/Xl865twDbj — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 28, 2020





Tynes, of course, was on both Super Bowl-winning teams with Manning and he does make a pretty compelling argument in favor of Jones. In fact, many of the players on Manning’s list remained on the team for the first Super Bowl run.

Tynes is one of the more active former Giants on Twitter. While many fans are turning against Jones in favor of the “tank for Trevor (Lawrence)” campaign, it’s nice to see a former member of Big Blue defending the young quarterback.

