Former Giant Chris Snee joins Jaguars staff as college scout

Chris Snee played 10 seasons for the New York Giants.

At one point, the former right guard started 101 consecutive games. Snee’s Giants resume includes four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections, two Super Bowl rings. His on-field accomplishments earned him induction into the Giants Ring of Honor.

Injuries forced Snee to retire in 2014. The former starting right guard spent his first season away from the game assisting Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty evaluate players for the 2015 NFL Draft. This included watching many hours of game film (a skill he acquired as a player) and writing reports.

“Just because you played doesn’t mean you can break down film,” he said. “Do I think I can? Yes. I studied the game during my career. I enjoy sitting and watching film.”

Snee wanted to parlay his time with Flaherty into a scouting position with the Giants. That was not to be. Tom Coughlin, head coach for 12 seasons and Snee’s father-in-law, was dismissed after the 2015 season.

The Giants’ scouting positions were already filled when Snee inquired about working for the team. Snee was—and reportedly still is—bitter about the way Coughlin’s dismissal was handled by the team. He didn’t approach general manager Jerry Reese directly. Intermediaries acted on Snee’s behalf but nothing materialized.

“I can say I was initially disappointed I wasn’t given a call,” Snee said. “Inquired about something with the Giants, didn’t hear back, so I moved on.”

Coughlin was named executive vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team he coached for their first eight seasons in the NFL. Flaherty was brought on as the team’s offensive line coach and Snee will embark on his new career as a college scout.

Snee will study offensive linemen during the week throughout the season. This will allow him to be present to coach his son Dylan’s seventh- and eighth-grade football teams at their home in Franklin Lakes, N.J.

“I didn’t want to miss out on this time with my kids,” Snee said.

Snee was also a consultant for the Jaguars during the 2017 NFL Draft. He evaluated offensive linemen and even conducted workouts. Snee’s wife, Kate, was instrumental in pushing him to embark on this new career.

“My wife said, ‘Why not do it and see if you like it?’,” he said. “The end game would be to maybe be the one that called the shots. That’s so far off I don’t think we can really talk about that.”

