Former Giant Brandon Jacobs says teams are interested in his NFL comeback

Brandon Jacobs smiles in street clothes

Former Giants RB and Super Bowl champion Brandon Jacobs made some waves in the NFL world when he announced he wanted to make a comeback to football -- as a defensive end.

And according to Jacobs, some teams are interested.

"I don't want to throw names out there just yet because I was told not to, but it'll be a shock," Jacobs told HoumaToday's Keyon K. Jeff, adding that his agent has heard from three teams.

At age 39, one would think Jacobs should just keep his cleats on the shelf. But he believes that his frame -- 6-foot-4, 265 pounds -- is D-end worthy and that he still has the skill to be effective, even though it would be a completely different position.

Jacobs also told Jeff that he hasn't played defense since high school, but a critical decision was made about his college future that could've changed all that.

His dream school was LSU, where legendary college head coach Nick Saban was at the time. He got an offer but a former All-American with the Tigers, Marcus Spears, warned Jacobs that Saban would move him to a defensive end instead of running back due to his size.

Jacobs, wanting to still play on offense, went to Auburn instead.

“Michael Clayton was one of the best quarterbacks in the state, moved to wide receiver. Corey Webster played quarterback at St. James, changed to cornerback. Marcus Spears played tight end, changed to defensive end,” Jacobs said. “That was one of the reasons I didn’t go. Looking back at it, I wish I had did it.”

Of course, it still worked out for Jacobs, playing a big role in the Giants winning the Super Bowl in 2011. He retired after nine NFL seasons and is currently a high school coach and runs a youth program.

We've seen Tim Tebow attempting a football comeback now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so we'll see if Jacobs is right about heading to a training camp.