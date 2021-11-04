Former Giant Barry Zito posts emotional tribute to Buster Posey

Zito posts emotional tribute to former teammate Posey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Thursday was an emotional day for Giants fans, players and the entire organization.

That includes former players and teammates of Buster Posey, who announced his retirement from MLB Thursday afternoon.

Dear @BusterPosey, you are a rare bird.



You have what most of us MLB players never did, true perspective. You didn’t bow down & worship the game of baseball as if it were your God. In the eyes of @SFGiants fans, you walked on water but to you, it was just a game you loved to... pic.twitter.com/aPrmHrsPTu — Barry Zito (@barryzitomusic) November 4, 2021

Former Giants pitcher Barry Zito, who was instrumental in helping Posey and San Francisco claim their second World Series championship in 2012, posted an emotional tribute to his former catcher.

We can neither confirm nor deny, but it wouldn't surprise many Giants fans if he actually could walk on water.

Posey's decision to retire ends what has been one of the most illustrious, decorated, succesful careers in baseball history.

Zito is one of many former teammates of Posey's who will be reflecting on fond memories with the three-time World Series champion.