Former Giant Barry Zito posts emotional tribute to Buster Posey

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
Zito posts emotional tribute to former teammate Posey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Thursday was an emotional day for Giants fans, players and the entire organization. 

That includes former players and teammates of Buster Posey, who announced his retirement from MLB Thursday afternoon. 

Former Giants pitcher Barry Zito, who was instrumental in helping Posey and San Francisco claim their second World Series championship in 2012, posted an emotional tribute to his former catcher. 

We can neither confirm nor deny, but it wouldn't surprise many Giants fans if he actually could walk on water. 

Posey's decision to retire ends what has been one of the most illustrious, decorated, succesful careers in baseball history. 

Zito is one of many former teammates of Posey's who will be reflecting on fond memories with the three-time World Series champion. 

