Former Germany keeper Lehmann wants to take coaching job again

German former soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann attends a soccer match as a TV expert. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann said that he would like to work as a coach again.

"Yes, I will probably do that again. It would be great if it worked out in summer," the former Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal player told the Münchner Merkur/tz media group in an interview published on Tuesday.

Lehmann worked as assistant coach at Arsenal in the 2017-18 season and at Augsburg in 2019. Most recently, he was a member of the Hertha Berlin supervisory board.

Ahead of Arsenal's clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals later on Tuesday, Lehmann believes his former club has a slight advantage.

"Arsenal are slight favourites. But Bayern are still a team with players who can always make the difference and also have the experience to win big, close games," he said.