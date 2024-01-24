Former Germantown star KK Arnold enjoys her return to area as Connecticut beats Marquette

Kamorea "KK" Arnold's return to Milwaukee on Tuesday night was a homecoming that put her impact on the Germantown and greater Milwaukee-area girls basketball communities on full display.

Arnold, the former Germantown High School star and 2023 Ms. Basketball winner, got the loudest cheer of the pre-game introductions on the Connecticut side next to superstar guard Paige Bueckers. Arnold hung around to take selfies and sign autographs with Bueckers for those that wanted to say hello to one of the best players to ever play high school basketball in Wisconsin, including some fans wearing Marquette colors.

"It was just a surreal moment," Arnold said in regards a video that was sent to her from a Germantown youth basketball group excited for her return.

"There was a lot of my youth group from Germantown and a lot of family that grew up watching me. It was great seeing them and getting to take pictures. I'm glad they didn't get kicked out right away (laughs)."

Family, friends and supporters of Arnold throughout her career took their turn showering Arnold with congratulations after Connecticut's impressive 85-59 victory over Marquette in Big East Conference action where Arnold was one of five UConn starters in double figures with 13 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals for the 11-time national champion Huskies.

The Wisconsin native starts us off in the second half! pic.twitter.com/2rWKYt2siH — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 24, 2024

"We have all of the games circled on the calendar," Arnold's mother Kimberly said. "This one in particular, people would be calling, especially from Germantown and they'd be like, 'Hey, can we get a ticket? Hey, can we get a ticket?' and I'm like, 'She's not gonna have that many tickets. Get your tickets early.' It was pretty cool.

"I was just glad for the welcome back. You're playing an opposing team, a great team in Marquette ... KK grew up here. At camps and everything here. I'm just glad for the welcome back she got."

The elder Arnold was told that 150 tickets from the Germantown youth basketball boosters were purchased to see the youngest of the four Arnold children in action with the No. 8 team in the nation back in her home area, not to mention some current Germantown players that were also in action Tuesday against Wauwatosa West wanting the same opportunity.

UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold defends against Marquette guard Mackenzie Hare during the second half Tuesday at the Al McGuire Center.

Arnold's former teammates came to visit Arnold at the UConn team hotel on Monday and did their best to try and get their game postponed to a later date for the chance to go see Arnold in action.

"I took (KK) dinner last night and they were already there," Kimberly said on KK's former teammates. "They knew they weren't going to be able to go and they were like, 'I can't believe the game's not canceled!' I was like, 'Really, girls? You really think (Coach Stuve's) gonna cancel the game because you all wanna come see KK (laughs)?

"They were dead serious. They couldn't believe it wasn't canceled and I was like, 'No, he's not gonna cancel the game (laughs).' KK texted me and was like, 'Mom, Coach Stuve won't cancel the game.' I said, 'Kamorea, get off my phone. He's not canceling no game so they can come see you (laughs)."

.@ChelseaSherrod reports on how Germantown, Wisconsin's KK Arnold has always dreamed of playing for UConn pic.twitter.com/blBrsBeZQg — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) January 24, 2024

Arnold couldn't stop smiling following the win. She's become a key piece in the rotation at her dream school that's won 13 straight games after a 4-3 start and moved to 9-0 in Big East play. She's on the right track when one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport says he doesn't know where his team would be without her.

"Each and every game, each and ever practice, they get more comfortable with making mistakes," Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said of Arnold and fellow freshman Ashlynn Shade, who chipped in with 15 points and missed just one shot in seven shot attempts Tuesday.

"When you're a freshman early on, you play afraid to make mistakes a lot of times. You wanna do so well that you're afraid to make mistakes, and they're at a point now where they don't worry about the mistakes. They just keep trying to make another good play, another good play, another good play.

KK Arnold and UConn faced Marquette on Tuesday at the Al McGuire Center.

"They're in a great situation because they know even if they play poorly, they've got enough around them to bail them out so there isn't that kind of pressure on them. They're just confident kids. They're both really confident. They each do what they're good at and that's all you can ask really."

Tuesday wasn't the most ideal of starts for Arnold, as she started with two misses in her first three field goal attempts and picked up two first-quarter fouls. But as Auriemma said, there's more than enough around their two starting freshmen.

The national player of the year candidate Bueckers was splendid with a 26-point, five-assist performance that also included a half-court buzzer beater to put the Huskies up 39-28 at the break. Potential top-10 draft pick Aaliyah Edwards struggled scoring in a 5-for-13 performance with three first-half fouls, but rounded things out nicely with a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double and helped the Husky defense hold Marquette to just 21 second-half points.

"There was obviously a change in our lineup. We went to some by necessity," Auriemma said. "It didn't work in the beginning because every guard we had on the floor all wanted the ball at the same time. That didn't look so hot, but once we got acclimated to it, KK became the engine that was driving everything because of her quickness, her speed.

"She still finds a way to score enough points to keep everybody honest so they can't play off of her. She gets into the lane just enough times. She makes something happen defensively. There were times the first 5, 6, 7 minutes in today's game, she played like a freshman that was home and was a bit jittery and a bit anxious. Once she settled in, I thought she gave the home fans a lot to cheer about. I don't know where we'd be without her."

KK Arnold, coast to coast! pic.twitter.com/actINUyJCr — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) January 24, 2024

Arnold settled in to the tone of nine second-half points with three rebounds, three fouls drawn and a pair of steals as the Huskies stormed out of the gate with 22 points in the first 5:50 of the second half to put the game out of reach after Bueckers' furious finish to the opening half.

"I definitely did a little bit," Arnold said when asked if she felt some early nerves playing back in her home state again.

"I had to wake up defensively on our end and just communicate. After I did that and woke up, the second half was a pretty good half for me and our team and took the momentum away."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former Germantown star KK Arnold returns home with Connecticut